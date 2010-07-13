CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Indicator Pivot Multi Time - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Diego Vallejo
Views:
27978
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
Author:

Diego Alonso Vallejo Duque

Descripción:

Indicator that shows two resistance levels, 2 levels of support and pivot, they calculated the traditional way.

The variable Last indicates the last bar to be analyzed, the time variable indicates the longer period to see

  • 1 - min
  • 2-5 min
  • 3-15 min
  • 4-30 minutes
  • 5-1 h
  • 6-4 h
  • 7-1 d
  • 8-1 w

Image:

