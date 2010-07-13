Watch how to download trading robots for free
Indicator Pivot Multi Time - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 27978
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Author:
Diego Alonso Vallejo Duque
Descripción:
Indicator that shows two resistance levels, 2 levels of support and pivot, they calculated the traditional way.
The variable Last indicates the last bar to be analyzed, the time variable indicates the longer period to see
- 1 - min
- 2-5 min
- 3-15 min
- 4-30 minutes
- 5-1 h
- 6-4 h
- 7-1 d
- 8-1 w
