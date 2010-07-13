Author:

Diego Alonso Vallejo Duque

Descripción:

Indicator that shows two resistance levels, 2 levels of support and pivot, they calculated the traditional way.

The variable Last indicates the last bar to be analyzed, the time variable indicates the longer period to see

1 - min

2-5 min

3-15 min

4-30 minutes

5-1 h

6-4 h

7-1 d

8-1 w

Image: