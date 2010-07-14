Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Average Change V 0 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 14321
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator Pivot Multi Time
Indicator that shows two resistance levels, 2 levels of support and pivot, they calculated the traditional way.RSI Peak & Bottom
It showed the peak/bottom at rsi14
Big Times
This indicator reflects the positive difference between the High and Low of the period.DoubleDragon
Simple Momentum x 2