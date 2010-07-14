CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Average Change V 0 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Haroun Boutamani
Views:
14321
Rating:
(2)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This is the basic version of the Average Change indicator.
This indicator reflects the effect of the latest price changes.

Try to get some trading signals out of that!

Enjoy!

Indicator Pivot Multi Time Indicator Pivot Multi Time

Indicator that shows two resistance levels, 2 levels of support and pivot, they calculated the traditional way.

RSI Peak & Bottom RSI Peak & Bottom

It showed the peak/bottom at rsi14

Big Times Big Times

This indicator reflects the positive difference between the High and Low of the period.

DoubleDragon DoubleDragon

Simple Momentum x 2