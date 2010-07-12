Join our fan page
RSI Peak & Bottom - indicator for MetaTrader 4
32508
HajarWae
The peak/bottom could show the top level of RSI. When rsi passed the top/bottom value it indicated a buy/sel signal.
It can show the signal earlier but still need some filter, so this methode could be combined with others indicator as a filters.
Red arrow is peak and Yellow arrow is bottom.
I want to plot/draw rsi level based on peak/bottom possition. but i have a problem about the code to modify this indicator. need help to make it perfect.
I want to plot all of the peak/bottom towards then we will get any level at the peak/bottom. and when rsi cross the peak/bottom line, the level will be terminated 1 candle after crossing.
the calculating & plotting of others level will be continued until rsi cossing the level again.
can any body help???
please share....
Recommendations:
- Use This RSI levels as a Signal
- Combine with others indicators as a filter
