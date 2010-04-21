Watch how to download trading robots for free
HighLowLines - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 26751
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Description:
Simple but helpfull for some cases.
Shows you the value of the highest high, the lowest low and the average of both over the last x Bars (to be set in the input tab)
