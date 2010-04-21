CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

HighLowLines - indicator for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted]
Views:
26751
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description:

Simple but helpfull for some cases.

Shows you the value of the highest high, the lowest low and the average of both over the last x Bars (to be set in the input tab)


Fibonacci-based Moving Averages indicator Fibonacci-based Moving Averages indicator

This indicator is EMAs drawn by Fibonacci numbers.

Simple Adviser EMA WMA RSI Simple Adviser EMA WMA RSI

Simple Expert Advisor. In this version RSI and Trailing Stop has been added.

Support and resistance levels Support and resistance levels

This a bollinger band indicator with an extra deviation level. If you keep the period at 25 and deviations of 1.0 and 2.0, It will show you all your resistance and support lines. And also overbought and oversold levels.

Instrument 2 Instrument 2

Displaying of any instrument, synchronisation on bars or on days.