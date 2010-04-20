Join our fan page
Fibonacci-based Moving Averages indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 46477
This indicator is EMAs drawn by Fibonacci numbers.
There are part1 and part2:
Part1-->EMA 34(High,Close,Low), 55, 89, 144, 200
Part2--->EMA 233, 377, 610, 987, 1598
Figure 1. Fibonacci-based Moving Averages- Part 1
Figure 2. Fibonacci-based Moving
Averages- Part 2
