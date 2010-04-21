Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Support and resistance levels - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 39478
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description:
This a bollinger band indicator with an extra deviation level.
If you keep the period at 25 and deviations of 1.0 and 2.0, It will show you all your resistance and support lines. And also overbought and oversold levels.
HighLowLines
Shows you the value of the highest high, the lowest low and the average of both over the last x Bars (to be set in the input tab).Fibonacci-based Moving Averages indicator
This indicator is EMAs drawn by Fibonacci numbers.
Instrument 2
Displaying of any instrument, synchronisation on bars or on days.Alert at Order Closing
The indicator alerts at order closing, and reports about its profit.