Indicators

Support and resistance levels - indicator for MetaTrader 4

edwin
Views:
39478
Published:
Updated:
Description:

This a bollinger band indicator with an extra deviation level.

If you keep the period at 25 and deviations of 1.0 and 2.0, It will show you all your resistance and support lines. And also overbought and oversold levels.


