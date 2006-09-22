代码库部分
请观看如何免费下载自动交易
请在Telegram上找到我们！
加入我们粉丝页
有趣的脚本？
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
到包裹
EA

MySystem - MetaTrader 4EA

Collector | Chinese English
显示:
3035
等级:
(6)
已发布:
已更新:
MySystem.mq4 (2.98 KB) 预览
下载ZIP 在MetaEditor如何使用下载的代码
MQL5自由职业者 需要基于此代码的EA交易或指标吗？请在自由职业者服务中订购 进入自由职业者服务

Expert Advisors MySystem using indicators BullsPower and BearsPower. The Expert Advisors is adjusted on M15 timeframe and currency pair EURUSD.




由MetaQuotes Ltd译自英文
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9601

Dodgy Backtest Example Dodgy Backtest Example

Expert shows how Backtest results are unreliable when you open and close an order on the same bar.

Trix Trix

Trix Indicator - oscillator based on a triple smoothed EMA.

TDSGlobal TDSGlobal

The Expert Advisor TDSGlobal uses the indicators MACD, OsMA and WPR.

MARE5.1 MARE5.1

The Expert Adviser MARE5.1 is much simple and uses values of Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Close Price of 0, 2 and 5 bars.