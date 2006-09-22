请观看如何免费下载自动交易
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
Expert Advisors MySystem using indicators BullsPower and BearsPower. The Expert Advisors is adjusted on M15 timeframe and currency pair EURUSD.
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自英文
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9601
