Real author:

Khurram Mustafa

The code is purely based on Relative Strength Indicator and the reason to amend is updating when the currency pair comes out from extreme oversold and overbought.

It can be used on any timeframe, but I recommend to attach this indicator on high timeframes. I checked this all is good instead of repaint.

I request if anyone will solve the repaint issue, I will be really thankful to him.

When reading crossed overbought or oversold levels and returning from medium or extreme level, user will get a signal as a buy or sell arrow.

Recommendations: