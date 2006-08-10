CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

RobotPowerM5 meta4V12 - expert for MetaTrader 4

Collector | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
44455
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

    RobotPowerM5_meta4V12 Expert Advisors.

    Test results:










Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9348

ROC ROC

ROC Indicator.

Multi Lot Scalper Multi Lot Scalper

Multi_Lot_Scalper Expert Advisors.

CoeffofLine CoeffofLine

CoeffofLine Indicator.

Support and Resistance Support and Resistance

Support and Resistance Indicator.