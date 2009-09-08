Watch how to download trading robots for free
VIDYA indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 52779
Variable Index Dynamic Average use an exponential smooting as a base of varying the speed or the trend each day. Which use a pivotal smoothing constant and varies the speed by using a factor base on the relative volatility to increase or decrease the constant. Volatility measure based on the standard deviation compared with a longer historic pattern.
