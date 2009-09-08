CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

VIDYA indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Walter
Views:
52779
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Updated:
VIDYA.mq4 (2.09 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Variable Index Dynamic Average use an exponential smooting as a base of varying the speed or the trend each day. Which use a pivotal smoothing constant and varies the speed by using a factor base on the relative volatility to increase or decrease the constant. Volatility measure based on the standard deviation compared with a longer historic pattern.

Adaptive RSI Adaptive RSI

Adaptive RSI indicator

VHF (Vertical Horizontal Filter) VHF (Vertical Horizontal Filter)

Вертикальный горизонтальный фильтр (VHF) показывает, в какой фазе находится рынок: в фазе направленного движения или застоя.

HistoryTraning (NEW VERSION) HistoryTraning (NEW VERSION)

The adviser allows you to try manual trading on the historical date (NEW VERSION / BUGS CORRECTED / NEW FUNCTIONS ADDED)

GetPaneHeights GetPaneHeights

This function calculates the heights in pixel of all panes in a window.