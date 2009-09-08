Watch how to download trading robots for free
Adaptive RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 23464
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Adaptive Relative Strength Indicator.
VHF (Vertical Horizontal Filter)
Вертикальный горизонтальный фильтр (VHF) показывает, в какой фазе находится рынок: в фазе направленного движения или застоя.Trading Simulator
The program-simulator for sharpening strategy, run of indicators and trainings of trading skills in general.
VIDYA indicator
Variable Index Dynamic Average indicatorHistoryTraning (NEW VERSION)
The adviser allows you to try manual trading on the historical date (NEW VERSION / BUGS CORRECTED / NEW FUNCTIONS ADDED)