Libraries

GetPaneHeights - library for MetaTrader 4

kartz
Views:
12924
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
This function calculates the height in pixel of each pane in a window.

FOR WHAT:

With the use of the built-in functions "WindowPriceMin/Max()" together, you can calculate appropriate spacing/margin to text/arrow objects (OBJ_TEXT/OBJ_ARROW), whatever size the window is. See the EXAMPLE section below.

SYNOPSIS:

#import "GetPaneHeights.ex4"
    int GetPaneHeights(int &height[]);
#import

height[i] = the height in pixel of pane "i"
i = 0: main chart
i = 1: indicator #1
i = 2: indicator #2
... (in top-to-bottom order)

The size of "height[]" must be large enough to contain all panes.

This function returns the number of panes. If it fails, the return value is zero.

To the window image below, you will get a return value of 4, and height[0] = 172, height[1] = 55, height[2] = 63, height[3] = 53.

NOTE:

This function scans the device context (DC) of a window, so if (the leftmost piece of) the window is covered by another window, then this function will fail.



EXAMPLE:

#import "GetPaneHeights.ex4"
    int GetPaneHeights(int &height[]);
#import

int         i, panes, height[10];
double      spacing;
string      sign;

panes = GetPaneHeights(height);
for (i = 0; i < panes; i++)
    Print("height[", i, "] = ", height[i], " pixels");

// Analyzing the chart... Hmm... it's time to sell.

if (panes == 0) {
    Alert("WARNING: cannot get the pane height!");
    height[0] = 500;
}
sign = "sell sign";
spacing = 5 * (WindowPriceMax(0) - WindowPriceMin(0)) / height[0];
ObjectCreate(sign, OBJ_ARROW, 0, Time[0], High[0] + spacing);
ObjectSet(sign, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE, ...);
ObjectSet(sign, OBJPROP_COLOR, ...);

// The sell sign will be located 5 pixels above the highest price
// of the latest bar, whatever size the window is.
