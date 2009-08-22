CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Forex SKY - expert for MetaTrader 4

Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Views:
29166
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
Forex_SKY.mq4 (3.54 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance


Donate for Development


EES V Speed EES V Speed

A volatility indicator, V Speed.

JoeChalhoub FX Forecaster JoeChalhoub FX Forecaster

The indicator predicts the future movement of prices.

Double-Zero Indicator Double-Zero Indicator

Visualizes important psychological levels ("Double-Zeros").

Xma_Coloured Xma_Coloured

Color version of the XMA indicator.