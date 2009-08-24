CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Xma_Coloured - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Rustamzhan Salidzhanov
Views:
32102
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Color version of the XMA indicator.

Double-Zero Indicator Double-Zero Indicator

Visualizes important psychological levels ("Double-Zeros").

Forex SKY Forex SKY

This Expert Advisor uses MACD Logic. It is Working fine. Yes Daily 10 Pips or 10$ you may get. !!! HAPPY TRADING !!!

RUBBERBANDS_3 EA RUBBERBANDS_3 EA

This EA is intended to be less prone to big drawdowns than former RUBBERBANDS EA and RUBBERBANDS_2 EA. Awaiting for your comments and suggestions for improvement.

HOOL (High-Open, Open-Low) HOOL (High-Open, Open-Low)

The indicator helps to find Stop Loss levels.