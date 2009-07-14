Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ytg_Zodiac_V0 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 17132
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9042
Order Management for EA development - Beta 1
this is ordersend management expert advisor script.A reversal indicator Priliv.mq4
It shows the speed of the trend on the current, closest larger and the next TF.
NDA_e
The indicator of the visual and sound control of speed and size coming tick.RSI_Strike(AM)
Отображение точек пересечения RSI различных периодов.