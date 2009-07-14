CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Order Management for EA development - Beta 1 - expert for MetaTrader 4

ardiansyah | English Русский
Views:
17547
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

use this ea script for you order management ea script ....


RESULT


A reversal indicator Priliv.mq4 A reversal indicator Priliv.mq4

It shows the speed of the trend on the current, closest larger and the next TF.

Buyer and Seller Scripts with Stoploss and Takeprofit Buyer and Seller Scripts with Stoploss and Takeprofit

Two scripts to automate opening multiple positions simultainiously with SL and TP.

ytg_Zodiac_V0 ytg_Zodiac_V0

The astrological indicator. Marks of the zodiac. The current mark.

NDA_e NDA_e

The indicator of the visual and sound control of speed and size coming tick.