Strategy Tester Report

NeuroNirvaman

FXDD-MT4 Demo Server (Build 224)

Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs. United States Dollar) Period 5 Minutes (M5) 2009.05.22 00:00 - 2009.06.05 22:55 (2009.05.22 - 2009.06.06) Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes) Parameters SSP=20; periods=64; distancia=8; x11=130; x12=80; tp1=43; sl1=17; SSP2=2; periods2=74; distancia2=14; x21=140; x22=86; tp2=49; sl2=16; distancia3=13; distancia4=15; periods3=98; periods4=52; x31=196; x32=78; pass=3; lots=0.1; mn=555;

Bars in test 4124 Ticks modelled 161267 Modelling quality n/a













Initial deposit 100000.00







Total net profit 906.33 Gross profit 2637.04 Gross loss -1730.72 Profit factor 1.52 Expected payoff 5.89



Absolute drawdown 4.00 Maximal drawdown 222.24 (0.22%) Relative drawdown 0.22% (222.24)

Total trades 154 Short positions (won %) 89 (37.08%) Long positions (won %) 65 (43.08%)

Profit trades (% of total) 61 (39.61%) Loss trades (% of total) 93 (60.39%) Largest profit trade 47.00 loss trade -19.72 Average profit trade 43.23 loss trade -18.61 Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 4 (176.00) consecutive losses (loss in money) 7 (-127.00) Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 176.00 (4) consecutive loss (count of losses) -127.00 (7) Average consecutive wins 2 consecutive losses 3

























.









Hi all

Neuronirvaman works in EURUSD. I have no tested it on other currencies. Timeframe M5.

Optimization must be done all weekends with a 15 days range of data. Optimization lasts 1 WEEK.

The sttrategy of this EA is to always stop when its in a lossing position. it losses like a 50% of the time but when it wins it wins more that it lose.

yes I have tested it in a real account and it behaves the same it does in demo accounts.

As allways happen with all good EAs this EA backtest is far too optimistic, but if you want to reach the rooft you have to aim the stars.

if you ever make money with this EA please give some of your fortune to the more

needed of my country. Thats fair in exchange to what I am giving to you.

here you can do your donations.

https://pagos.conexioncolombia.com/home.aspx



I believe in good things happen to you when you do good things to other people.



just try it. ;-)





for you to work with this EA, first you have to undestand some things





1) forget about indicators and rules based on static values. target and stoplosses must always change depending on market conditions. it only can work when you constantly optimize the EA (all weekends).



2) if you are lazy and dont optimize it ALL WEEKENDS you will lose money. optimization takes like 1 day.



3) if you are so lazy that you dont want to move a finger and earn money, you always can auto trade this using my signals exposed in fxdd, alphary, OLD, Fxcm, goforex, Avafx, Wallstreet, Monex investindo Futures, FXCBS, ForexYard, Bullbroker. those brokers have autotrader like the following http://fxcm.fx-performance.com/Performance.aspx#PagePerformance my system shows with the name "matadorfx".

I will start puting my signals today 2009/06/08. Past performance correspond to other old system I used.



Sv2.mq4 goes in Indicators folder

Laguerre PlusDi.mq4 goes in Indicators folder

NeuroNirvaman.ex4 goes in Experts folder

Optimization

to train the network you must do the following

Stage 1. Teaching the perceptron responsible for long positions:

Set the value 1 (according to the stage number) for the input "pass".

Uncheck the inputs checked for optimization in the previous stage. Just in case, save in a file the inputs obtained at the previous stage.

Check the inputs for optimization:

ssp, periods, distancia, x11, x12, tp1, sl1. the parameters for start step stop are in the setting file i am attaching

Stage 2. Teaching the perceptron responsible for short positions:

Set the value 2 (according to the stage number) for the input "pass".

Uncheck the inputs checked for optimization in the previous stage. Just in case, save in a file the inputs obtained at the previous stage.

Check the inputs for optimization:

ssp2, periods2, distancia, x21, x22, tp2, sl2. The parameters for start step stop are in the setting file i am attaching

Stage 3. Teaching the perceptron responsible for type of market:

Set the value 3 (according to the stage number) for the input "pass".

Uncheck the inputs checked for optimization in the previous stage. Just in case, save in a file the inputs obtained at the previous stage.

Check the inputs for optimization:

ssp3, periods3, distancia3, x31, x32, tp3, sl3. The parameters for start step stop are in the setting file i am attaching

That's all, the neural network has been taught. the "pass" value must remain in "pass=3" for using the EA in a chart. this are the final settings you must save





here goes the .set file. open the notpad and copy and paste the following into that notepad. the save it as neuronirvaman.set











SSP=20.00000000

SSP,F=0

SSP,1=0.00000000

SSP,2=2.00000000

SSP,3=100.00000000

periods=64.00000000

periods,F=0

periods,1=0.00000000

periods,2=2.00000000

periods,3=100.00000000

distancia=8.00000000

distancia,F=0

distancia,1=0.00000000

distancia,2=2.00000000

distancia,3=50.00000000

x11=130

x11,F=0

x11,1=0

x11,2=2

x11,3=200

x12=80

x12,F=0

x12,1=0

x12,2=2

x12,3=200

tp1=43.00000000

tp1,F=0

tp1,1=10.00000000

tp1,2=1.00000000

tp1,3=50.00000000

sl1=17.00000000

sl1,F=0

sl1,1=10.00000000

sl1,2=1.00000000

sl1,3=25.00000000

SSP2=2.00000000

SSP2,F=0

SSP2,1=0.00000000

SSP2,2=2.00000000

SSP2,3=100.00000000

periods2=74.00000000

periods2,F=0

periods2,1=0.00000000

periods2,2=2.00000000

periods2,3=100.00000000

distancia2=14.00000000

distancia2,F=0

distancia2,1=0.00000000

distancia2,2=2.00000000

distancia2,3=50.00000000

x21=140

x21,F=0

x21,1=0

x21,2=2

x21,3=200

x22=86

x22,F=0

x22,1=0

x22,2=2

x22,3=200

tp2=49.00000000

tp2,F=0

tp2,1=10.00000000

tp2,2=1.00000000

tp2,3=50.00000000

sl2=16.00000000

sl2,F=0

sl2,1=10.00000000

sl2,2=1.00000000

sl2,3=25.00000000

distancia3=13.00000000

distancia3,F=1

distancia3,1=1.00000000

distancia3,2=2.00000000

distancia3,3=50.00000000

distancia4=15.00000000

distancia4,F=1

distancia4,1=1.00000000

distancia4,2=2.00000000

distancia4,3=50.00000000

periods3=98.00000000

periods3,F=1

periods3,1=0.00000000

periods3,2=2.00000000

periods3,3=100.00000000

periods4=52.00000000

periods4,F=1

periods4,1=0.00000000

periods4,2=2.00000000

periods4,3=100.00000000

x31=196

x31,F=1

x31,1=0

x31,2=2

x31,3=200

x32=78

x32,F=1

x32,1=0

x32,2=2

x32,3=200

pass=3

pass,F=0

pass,1=4

pass,2=0

pass,3=0

lots=0.10000000

lots,F=0

lots,1=0.10000000

lots,2=0.00000000

lots,3=0.00000000

mn=555

mn,F=0

mn,1=555

mn,2=0

mn,3=0



























