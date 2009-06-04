CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Donchian Channel Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

schnappi | English Русский
Views:
68516
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
Donchian.mq4 (1.88 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author:

Code: me.
Idea: Richard Davoud Donchian --> https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donchian_channel

The upper line shows the highest high of n bars.
The lower line shows the lowest low of n bars.



Tested, yes. But not excessively. Use at your own risk. Feel free to modify or do whatever with it.

HardLevels HardLevels

Shows important support / resistance levels from different timeframes. Advanced filtering included.

Harami Harami

Just a configurable Bear & Bull "Harami" pattern finder.

TD Sequential TD Sequential

TD Sequential indicator based off of the criteria descripted in Jason Perl's book "Demark Indicators."

NeuroNirvamanEA NeuroNirvamanEA

neuronirvamanEA works with neural networks . stoplloss