Donchian Channel Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 68516
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Author:
Code: me.
Idea: Richard Davoud Donchian --> https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donchian_channel
The upper line shows the highest high of n bars.
The lower line shows the lowest low of n bars.
Tested, yes. But not excessively. Use at your own risk. Feel free to modify or do whatever with it.
