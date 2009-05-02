Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
wajdyss_V_Lines_indicator_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 15468
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator for draw line observed by the timing of certain (hour & minute of choice)
http://forum.m-e-c.biz/t28670.html
wajdyss_Comparison_indicator_v1
Indicator for show a percentage Conform to the current currency with another currencywajdyss_Candle_Length_indicator_v1
Indicator for Show the length of the candle
wajdyss_information_indicator_v1
Indicator for show some information about current currencyNews_Plotter
This indicator displays lines on the chart corresponding to upcoming news events. Customizable.