Indicators

wajdyss_نسبة امتلاء الشمعة_Indicator_V3 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Wajdi MURAD | English Русский
Views:
24826
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
to show the proportion of filled candle



http://forum.m-e-c.biz/t28908.html



iMAX3 Fast Trend Detector iMAX3 Fast Trend Detector

A hybrid indicator where three selectable phase shifted filtered signals can be used, either indivually, or collectively to detect price trends.

wajdyss_RSI_indicator_v1 wajdyss_RSI_indicator_v1

This indicator for draw an Arrows for buy & sell, it's Depends on RSI Indicator http://forum.m-e-c.biz/t25109.html

iMAX3alert Fast trend alert indicator. iMAX3alert Fast trend alert indicator.

A useful well behaved stand alone chart tool for traders, and a practical demonstration and application of principles used in the iMAX3 indicator previously submitted.

wajdyss_Candles_Length_indicator_v1 wajdyss_Candles_Length_indicator_v1

To show the difference between (the High and Low) or between (the opening and closing) by choosing http://forum.m-e-c.biz/t28713.html