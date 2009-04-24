Watch how to download trading robots for free
wajdyss_MA_indicator_v2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
This indicator for draw an Arrows for buy & sell, it's Depends on 2 Moving Averages
http://forum.m-e-c.biz/t23791.html
wajdyss_Candles_Length_indicator_v1
To show the difference between (the High and Low) or between (the opening and closing) by choosing http://forum.m-e-c.biz/t28713.htmliMAX3alert Fast trend alert indicator.
A useful well behaved stand alone chart tool for traders, and a practical demonstration and application of principles used in the iMAX3 indicator previously submitted.
wajdyss_SSL_channel_chart_alert_indicator_v2
This indicator for draw an Arrows for buy & sell , it's Depends on SSL channel chart Indicator http://forum.m-e-c.biz/t29121.htmlwajdyss_ADX_Indicator_V1
This indicator for draw an Arrows for buy & sell, it's Depends on ADX Indicator http://forum.m-e-c.biz/post397645-1.html