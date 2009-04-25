Watch how to download trading robots for free
wajdyss_SSL_channel_chart_alert_indicator_v2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 35796
This indicator for draw an Arrows for buy & sell, it's Depends on SSL channel chart Indicator
http://forum.m-e-c.biz/t29121.html
wajdyss_MA_indicator_v2
This indicator for draw an Arrows for buy & sell , it's Depends on 2 Moving Averages http://forum.m-e-c.biz/t23791.htmlwajdyss_Candles_Length_indicator_v1
To show the difference between (the High and Low) or between (the opening and closing) by choosing http://forum.m-e-c.biz/t28713.html
wajdyss_ADX_Indicator_V1
This indicator for draw an Arrows for buy & sell, it's Depends on ADX Indicator http://forum.m-e-c.biz/post397645-1.htmlFRASMAv2
Fractally adaptive Simple MA, as the first FRAMA but modified to get the fractal dimension from FGDI, and possibility to shift the MA