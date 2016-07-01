CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

NTK 07 - expert for MetaTrader 4

Николай | English Русский
Views:
25627
Rating:
(17)
Published:
NTK_07.mq4 (13.79 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

How it works:

places two pending orders at the distance of netstep from the current price
if one of them triggers, the other one is deleted
places one more pending order in the direction of the price movement at the direction of netstep, but with the lot multiplied by mul
etc. until it reaches the maxtrades number of opened trades or LotLim
after that it trails the stop losses and take profits in the direction of the price, i.e. the task is to catch the trend and not to lose on the flat
therefore, maxtrades, stop losses, take profits depend on the market volatility, and mul should be less than two, in order not to lose too much due to the accumulated margin
in short, the EA operation is the most stable when using the least possible values of these parameters



Figure 1 shows a chart of daily price changes in EURUSD (daily bars), the EA parameters are optimized for the period of 01.01.2008 - 01.11.2008.
The EA works normally both the last two months of 2007, which is confirmed by the chart (high volatility), any timeframe




NTK 07
(Build 220)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2008.01.02 10:00 - 2009.01.09 22:55 (2008.01.01 - 2009.02.10)
ModelEvery tick (the most accurate mode based on the shortest available time frames)
Parametersg1="Main parameters"; netstep=20; sl=155; tp=300; TrailingStop=120; mul=1.6; trailprofit=1; gg="Money management"; mm=2; Lots=1; LotLim=7; maxtrades=5; percent=14; minsum=5000; bezub=0; deltalast=10; bq="Filters"; usema=0; MovingPeriod=1000; MovingShift=0; bb="Insignificant variables"; chas1=0; chas2=24; per=0; center=1; c10=10; c20=10000;

Bars in test75940Ticks modelled3560250Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched chart errors0




Initial deposit100000.00



Net profit693097.81Gross profit1543563.29Gross loss-850465.48
Profit factor1.81Expected payoff892.02

Absolute drawdown12220.72Maximum drawdown181549.10 (26.06%)Relative drawdown38.08% (53982.46)

Total trades777Short positions (won %)405 (53.09%)Long positions (won %)372 (47.31%)

Profit trades (% of total)391 (50.32%)Loss Trades (% of total)386 (49.68%)
Largestprofit trade33920.76loss trade-8097.62
Averageprofit trade3947.73loss trade-2203.28
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)15 (115978.94)consecutive losses (loss in money)38 (-104370.94)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)115978.94 (15)consecutive loss (count)-104370.94 (38)
Averageconsecutive wins6consecutive losses6



I ask for help of those who liked this EA or those who found it rational.

Main problems:

1. Large drawdown, you can put filters based on some indicators in order to close earlier, later or move stop losses, take profits
(I am unable to do that, or rather it does not get any better)

2. If anyone has a good experience of live trading, please, I would really like the EA to reach that state ...


(for example, on fxstart demo it does not modify orders (in tester everything is normal), and on forex4u everything is OK)

I would be grateful for any feedback, comments and suggestions!

Send the modified experts, set files for different instruments, found errors
I will not lock or sell the EA, and I will send the latest versions to anyone who can make it work.
And I am against selling this EA!
(not because it is good/bad, but because IMHO only the author(s) have the right to do so)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8706

Divergence Divergence

Semaphore indicator that predicts the future direction of the price

Channel and the angle of its inclination using the least squares method Channel and the angle of its inclination using the least squares method

It responds to market faster than the MA (moving average)

Channels Channels

The indicator plots channels on three different timeframes (by default 1 hour, 4 hours, 1 day) and displays them on one chart. Also, for greater clarity, it displays the boundaries of each channel on the chart.

Tick emulation for accelerated testing of indicators Tick emulation for accelerated testing of indicators

The script allows to preview the indicator behavior on a real chart from the specified point with the minimum computation resources.