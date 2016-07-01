How it works:

places two pending orders at the distance of netstep from the current price

if one of them triggers, the other one is deleted

places one more pending order in the direction of the price movement at the direction of netstep, but with the lot multiplied by mul

etc. until it reaches the maxtrades number of opened trades or LotLim

after that it trails the stop losses and take profits in the direction of the price, i.e. the task is to catch the trend and not to lose on the flat

therefore, maxtrades, stop losses, take profits depend on the market volatility, and mul should be less than two, in order not to lose too much due to the accumulated margin

in short, the EA operation is the most stable when using the least possible values of these parameters





Figure 1 shows a chart of daily price changes in EURUSD (daily bars), the EA parameters are optimized for the period of 01.01.2008 - 01.11.2008.

The EA works normally both the last two months of 2007, which is confirmed by the chart (high volatility), any timeframe





NTK 07

(Build 220)

Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar) Period 5 Minutes (M5) 2008.01.02 10:00 - 2009.01.09 22:55 (2008.01.01 - 2009.02.10) Model Every tick (the most accurate mode based on the shortest available time frames) Parameters g1="Main parameters"; netstep=20; sl=155; tp=300; TrailingStop=120; mul=1.6; trailprofit=1; gg="Money management"; mm=2; Lots=1; LotLim=7; maxtrades=5; percent=14; minsum=5000; bezub=0; deltalast=10; bq="Filters"; usema=0; MovingPeriod=1000; MovingShift=0; bb="Insignificant variables"; chas1=0; chas2=24; per=0; center=1; c10=10; c20=10000;

Bars in test 75940 Ticks modelled 3560250 Modelling quality 90.00% Mismatched chart errors 0









Initial deposit 100000.00







Net profit 693097.81 Gross profit 1543563.29 Gross loss -850465.48 Profit factor 1.81 Expected payoff 892.02



Absolute drawdown 12220.72 Maximum drawdown 181549.10 (26.06%) Relative drawdown 38.08% (53982.46)

Total trades 777 Short positions (won %) 405 (53.09%) Long positions (won %) 372 (47.31%)

Profit trades (% of total) 391 (50.32%) Loss Trades (% of total) 386 (49.68%) Largest profit trade 33920.76 loss trade -8097.62 Average profit trade 3947.73 loss trade -2203.28 Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 15 (115978.94) consecutive losses (loss in money) 38 (-104370.94) Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 115978.94 (15) consecutive loss (count) -104370.94 (38) Average consecutive wins 6 consecutive losses 6









I ask for help of those who liked this EA or those who found it rational.

Main problems:



1. Large drawdown, you can put filters based on some indicators in order to close earlier, later or move stop losses, take profits

(I am unable to do that, or rather it does not get any better)

2. If anyone has a good experience of live trading, please, I would really like the EA to reach that state ...

(for example, on fxstart demo it does not modify orders (in tester everything is normal), and on forex4u everything is OK)

I would be grateful for any feedback, comments and suggestions!

Send the modified experts, set files for different instruments, found errors

I will not lock or sell the EA, and I will send the latest versions to anyone who can make it work.

And I am against selling this EA!

(not because it is good/bad, but because IMHO only the author(s) have the right to do so)

