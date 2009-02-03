CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Mabel_Timeframes - indicator for MetaTrader 4

olufikayo olowoyo | English Русский
Views:
21098
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The code is based on indicators from six time frames with each giving a seperate signal as to its timeframe.

When the ALL part of a time frame is showing UP/Down it means most of the indicator agree to the direction. Orders can then be placed based on the signal given by the ALL signal.

This indicator takes input from the major time frames and displays the appropriate time to trade each timeframe based on five indicators. It is best used when the major timeframes are giving a coresponding signal with the lower ones

This indicator uses five different indicators from 6 different timeframes to give a signal. It is best used when the major timeframe signals agree with the lower timeframe signal except when scalping.

Mabel_Timeframes

Mabel_Timeframes

SR Lines by MTF Stochastic Cross SR Lines by MTF Stochastic Cross

This indicator shows some Support/Resistance lines. The number of lines is variable (max 6). The more support lines are, the stronger "bull" will be expected. It also displays entry signals.These signals may be often disappointing, but sometimes good.

Risk/Reward Ratio Risk/Reward Ratio

Display risk/reward ratio in the chart (UPDATED)

AIS1 Trading Robot AIS1 Trading Robot

Trading Robot

RSI+MA RSI+MA

RSI with MA and Label value/phase indicator