Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
SR Lines by MTF Stochastic Cross - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 19906
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator shows some Support/Resistance lines. The number of lines is variable (max 6). The more support lines are, the stronger "bull" will be expected. It also displays entry signals.These signals may be often disappointing, but sometimes good.
This needs "MTFPI-sub1". "MTFPI-sub1" needs "MTFPI-sub2", "MTFPI-sub3" and "MTFPI-sub4".
To clear a chart of Signals, please use script "clearSGNLs".
Display risk/reward ratio in the chart (UPDATED)Daily Pivot Points shifted for different day start time
This indicator is another implementation of daily pivot points that allows the time for pivot point calculation to be advanced or delayed from the server time. It considers any Saturday trading to be Friday and any Sunday trading to be Monday.
This indicator uses five different indicators from 6 different timeframes to give a signal.AIS1 Trading Robot
Trading Robot