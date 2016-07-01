Watch how to download trading robots for free
Trading signals function. - library for MetaTrader 4
The trading signals function is based on the values of the OsMA indicator.
Add the function to the EA: #include <Signal.mqh>
Condition if(GetSignal()==1) is for buys
Condition if(GetSignal()==-1) is for sells
Test Example:
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Minute (M1) 2009.01.19 00:00 - 2009.01.23 23:59 (2009.01.19 - 2009.01.24)
|Model
|Every tick (the most accurate mode based on the shortest available time frames)
|Parameters
|fast_ema_period=10; slow_ema_period=12; signal_period=11; applied_price=5; shift0=18; shift1=20; shift2=0; shift3=11; TakeProfit=66; SL=20; Lots=0.1;
|Bars in test
|8073
|Ticks modelled
|96748
|Modelling quality
|25.00%
|Mismatched chart errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Net profit
|1018.12
|Gross profit
|1913.42
|Gross loss
|-895.30
|Profit factor
|2.14
|Expected payoff
|14.54
|Absolute drawdown
|50.00
|Maximum drawdown
|154.58 (8.63%)
|Relative drawdown
|8.63% (154.58)
|Total trades
|70
|Short positions (won %)
|38 (44.74%)
|Long positions (won %)
|32 (37.50%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|29 (41.43%)
|Loss Trades (% of total)
|41 (58.57%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|66.28
|loss trade
|-24.58
|Average
|profit trade
|65.98
|loss trade
|-21.84
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|4 (264.28)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|6 (-134.58)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|264.28 (4)
|consecutive loss (count)
|-134.58 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|2
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8688
