Libraries

Trading signals function. - library for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman
Views:
11279
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Signal.mq4 (2.48 KB) view
The trading signals function is based on the values of the OsMA indicator.


Add the function to the EA: #include <Signal.mqh>


Condition if(GetSignal()==1) is for buys


Condition if(GetSignal()==-1) is for sells


Test Example:



SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Minute (M1) 2009.01.19 00:00 - 2009.01.23 23:59 (2009.01.19 - 2009.01.24)
ModelEvery tick (the most accurate mode based on the shortest available time frames)
Parametersfast_ema_period=10; slow_ema_period=12; signal_period=11; applied_price=5; shift0=18; shift1=20; shift2=0; shift3=11; TakeProfit=66; SL=20; Lots=0.1;

Bars in test8073Ticks modelled96748Modelling quality25.00%
Mismatched chart errors0




Initial deposit1000.00



Net profit1018.12Gross profit1913.42Gross loss-895.30
Profit factor2.14Expected payoff14.54

Absolute drawdown50.00Maximum drawdown154.58 (8.63%)Relative drawdown8.63% (154.58)

Total trades70Short positions (won %)38 (44.74%)Long positions (won %)32 (37.50%)

Profit trades (% of total)29 (41.43%)Loss Trades (% of total)41 (58.57%)
Largestprofit trade66.28loss trade-24.58
Averageprofit trade65.98loss trade-21.84
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)4 (264.28)consecutive losses (loss in money)6 (-134.58)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)264.28 (4)consecutive loss (count)-134.58 (6)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses2

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8688

