Indicators

MTF_Fractal - indicator for MetaTrader 4

English Русский
Views:
30592
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
Another variation of the fractals.

Input parameters:

extern int TimeFrame=60;


mtf_fractal


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8672

