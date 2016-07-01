Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MTF_Fractal - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 30592
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Another variation of the fractals.
Input parameters:
extern int TimeFrame=60;
mtf_fractal
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8672
MTF PCCI-as a filter
Multi-timeframe PCCI indicator.7_Macd
Another variation of the Macd. I do not remember it had already been published.
4hVegas_Chart
The indicator is similar to 4Hour Vegas Model.e-Smart_Tralling
Excellent trailing expert. I have been using it for a long time - I recommend it!