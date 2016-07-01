CodeBaseSections
7_Macd - indicator for MetaTrader 4

7_Macd.mq4 (5.5 KB) view
Another variation of the Macd.

Input parameters:

extern int FastEMA=9;
extern int SlowEMA=64;
extern int SignalSMA=112;
extern bool plotArrows=false;
extern double HistThreshold=0;


!_Macd


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8670

