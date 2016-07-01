Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
7_Macd - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 36559
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Another variation of the Macd.
Input parameters:
extern int FastEMA=9; extern int SlowEMA=64; extern int SignalSMA=112; extern bool plotArrows=false; extern double HistThreshold=0;
!_Macd
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8670
RSI prognoz
The indicator predicts (at least tries to) the RSI on a specified number of bars using the cluster analysisExample of plotting a function spectrum using the FFT library
Example of plotting a function spectrum using the FFT library
MTF PCCI-as a filter
Multi-timeframe PCCI indicator.MTF_Fractal
Another variation of the fractals.