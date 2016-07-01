CodeBaseSections
Tabela sygnałów (PL) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Piotr
Views:
22838
Rating:
(7)
Published:
The file supertrend.tpl (first extract the ZIP) should be placed to the folder C:\Program files\Forex Broker\templates\

Other *.mq4 files should be placed to the folder C:\Program files\Forex Broker\experts\indicators\

After loading it looks more or less like in the combined TEMPLATE_FOREX_PL.jpg file

TEMPLATE FOREX

Everything should be OK

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8637

