Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Tabela sygnałów (PL) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 22838
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The file supertrend.tpl (first extract the ZIP) should be placed to the folder C:\Program files\Forex Broker\templates\
Other *.mq4 files should be placed to the folder C:\Program files\Forex Broker\experts\indicators\
After loading it looks more or less like in the combined TEMPLATE_FOREX_PL.jpg file
Everything should be OK
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8637
I had thought about selling it, but my conscience did not allow that. I had worked on it for more than 2 months.FiboCalc
Allows to get the signals for entering and exiting the market.
This EA considers an example of classifier usage. It can be applied to any other strategy.ChangeObjectsColor
The script allows to change the color of selected objects to specified one.