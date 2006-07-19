CodeBaseSections
Indicators

DFC Next - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Views:
21368
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
DFC_Next.mq4 (9.78 KB) view
DFC Next Indicator.





Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8574

