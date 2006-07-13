CodeBaseSections
Price Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 4

    Price Channel Indicator.






Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8461

NRTR NRTR

NRTR Indicator.

Keltner Channel Keltner Channel

The Keltner Channel indicator locates the most important trends.

Schaff Trend Schaff Trend

Schaff Trend Indicator.

T3 Bands T3 Bands

T3 Bands Indicator.