Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
StepMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 20922
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: http://www.forex-tsd.com/showthread.php?t=523
It is just funny, 600 hundred pages on the board and a hardly stiring code! I've made my own variant - it's flying!
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8154
A pause between trades
The implementation of the pause between the trades for all EAs that are currently trading.Trading events in МТ4
The library contains the function that monitors the appearance of the trading events in the MT4 client terrminal.
Indicator of Trading Sessions
The indicator shows the beginnings and the ends of three trading sessions: Asian, European, and American.SendPendingOrder
Placing a pending order using the mouse - the first script from the "GMO" ("Graphical Management of Orders") series.