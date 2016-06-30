CodeBaseSections
Scripts

Grouping account history - script for MetaTrader 4

Igor Kim
Views:
8190
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Situation: One demo account, with multiple experts being tested on it.
 
Question: What is the profitability of each expert?

To answer this question, I wrote a script that reads the list of deals from the account history, groups them by comments (I usually write the name of the EA and the timeframe it works on) and outputs to a file. The functionality has been extended by adding grouping by operation type (buy, sell), by symbol and by magic number. The results of the script operation are displayed in the figures below.

Grouping by operation type

Grouping by symbol



Grouping by magic



Grouping by comment

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8100

