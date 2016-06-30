Watch how to download trading robots for free
Transfer trades from the tester report to the chart - script for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 9356
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The script is designed to transfer trades from the standard report of the MetaTrader 4 tester to the chart. The main purpose of such action is to study third-party trading systems.
It transfers to the chart:
- Entry Points. Displayed by characters separately for long and short positions. The character codes can be set by user.
- Lines or rectangles connecting the entry and exit points. The type of object is defined by the TypeObjects parameter (0-rectangle, 1-line).
- Trades results in points. Different colors for the profitable and unprofitable trades.
- Running total profit or loss.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8099
