CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

Transfer trades from the tester report to the chart - script for MetaTrader 4

Igor Kim | English Русский
Views:
9356
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The script is designed to transfer trades from the standard report of the MetaTrader 4 tester to the chart. The main purpose of such action is to study third-party trading systems.

It transfers to the chart:

  1. Entry Points. Displayed by characters separately for long and short positions. The character codes can be set by user.
  2. Lines or rectangles connecting the entry and exit points. The type of object is defined by the TypeObjects parameter (0-rectangle, 1-line).
  3. Trades results in points. Different colors for the profitable and unprofitable trades.
  4. Running total profit or loss.

Transfer trades from the tester report to the chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8099

Period converter Period converter

It is designed to create a non-standard symbol period based on the use of the standard period.

Trade Trade

Trade - script sending BUY order and printing selected order data to the log.

Grouping account history Grouping account history

The script reads the list of deals from the account history, groups them by the sign specified in the parameters and outputs to a file.

ROC2 VG ROC2 VG

Plotting the ROC indicators of two custom types (including Momentum) and periods in one window.