Experts

3_Otkat Sys v1.2 - expert for MetaTrader 4

English Русский
Published:
Author: not specified

The 3_Otkat_Sys_v1.2 Expert Advisor.

The system is configured for 5 hours (Moscow Time), does not trade on the nights of Monday and Friday. Not a single loss on Buy since 2003.01.02.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7864

