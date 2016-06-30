Watch how to download trading robots for free
3_Otkat Sys v1.2 - expert for MetaTrader 4
Published:
Author: not specified
The 3_Otkat_Sys_v1.2 Expert Advisor.
The system is configured for 5 hours (Moscow Time), does not trade on the nights of Monday and Friday. Not a single loss on Buy since 2003.01.02.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7864
