CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

1_Otkat Sys. - expert for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文
Views:
8155
Rating:
(6)
Published:
1_Otkat_Sys.mq4 (4.77 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: not specified

The 1_Otkat_Sys Expert Advisor.

The system is configured for 0 hours (Moscow Time), does not trade on the nights of Monday and Friday.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7862

MDAC_ELDER The MDAC indicator by Elder MDAC_ELDER The MDAC indicator by Elder

The MDAC indicator by Elder

KeelOver KeelOver

The script closes all open positions and opens new one with the difference of Buy and Sell lots.

3_Otkat Sys v1.2 3_Otkat Sys v1.2

The 3_Otkat_Sys_v1.2 Expert Advisor. The system is configured for 5 hours (Moscow Time), does not trade on the nights of Monday and Friday.

LotSize LotSize

The EA suggests the optimal lot size depending on the deposit size.