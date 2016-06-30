Watch how to download trading robots for free
LotSize - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 15328
The EA suggests the optimal lot size depending on the deposit size. It is designed for manual trading with a stop loss of up to 40 points and the deposits from $20.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7893
3_Otkat Sys v1.2
The 3_Otkat_Sys_v1.2 Expert Advisor. The system is configured for 5 hours (Moscow Time), does not trade on the nights of Monday and Friday.1_Otkat Sys.
The 1_Otkat_Sys Expert Advisor. The system is configured for 0 hours (Moscow Time), does not trade on the nights of Monday and Friday.
Trade
Trade - script sending BUY order and printing selected order data to the log.Period converter
It is designed to create a non-standard symbol period based on the use of the standard period.