Indicators

3c_DM - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский
Views:
18799
Rating:
(3)
Published:
3c_dm_363.mq4 (8.94 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
Author: Finware.ru Ltd

The 3c_DM indicator.

Drow_style = 0 - graph drawing style: 0 - as a dotted line, other value - as a histogram


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7854

