CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Linear Regression Line - indicator for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted] | English Русский
Views:
26408
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The number of bars used in the calculations can be changed using the barsToCount parameter. Updated every tick. It is based on http://codebase.mql4.com/en/code/7197
Unlike the latter indicator, this one is plotted using a buffer.




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7812

Gann's_Cycle_Levels Gann's_Cycle_Levels

This script draws the price levels within a cycle (by Gann) between the significant Highs and Lows.

Channel Channel

Indicator of channels on different timeframes.

r_Gator r_Gator

A simple alternative to the Alligator.

Bollinger Bands, BB Bollinger Bands, BB

The Bollinger Bands (BB) indicator is plotted at the distances equal to a certain number of standard deviations.