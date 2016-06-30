CodeBaseSections
Scripts

Gann's_Cycle_Levels - script for MetaTrader 4

rosych | English Русский
The significant Highs and Lows are entered manually in the dialog box one after the other in the lines Point_1 and Point_2. The script settings contain the ability to enable/disable plotting the levels corresponding to the steps of 30, 45 and 90 degrees. I think it is not difficult to figure them out.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7811

