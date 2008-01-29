Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Absolute Strength_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 20132
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Igorad
Absolute Strength_v1 indicator.
Absolute Strength_v1 indicator.
EqualVolumeBars
The Expert Advisor creates equivolume charts using tick history.Tick Collector TickSave
The Expert Advisor collects tick history for specified symbols into csv-files.
KLines
KLines indicator.Darvas Boxes
The indicator shows the channel.