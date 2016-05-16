CodeBaseSections
Indicators

ADXdon - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor
Published:
ADXdon.mq4 (4.32 KB) view
Author: not specified

The ADXdon indicator. Another version of the ADX indicator, which shows the strength of the trend.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7766

