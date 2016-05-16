Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ADXdon - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 25322
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: not specified
The ADXdon indicator. Another version of the ADX indicator, which shows the strength of the trend.
The ADXdon indicator. Another version of the ADX indicator, which shows the strength of the trend.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7766
Gap indicator
The indicator shows the gaps between the closing price of the previous bar and the opening price of the current bar.lot lib
Lot sizing library. 29 money management options.
Sell Percent
The script opens a SELL position with the size of a percentage of the maximum allowed size.e -Trailing
Automatic Trailing Stop for all open positions. Attach to one chart only.