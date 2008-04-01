Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Tunnelmethod - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 7480
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Chris Battles
The adviser on a method of channels.
The adviser on a method of channels.
TTT
Adviser TTT.Terminator_v2.0
Adviser Terminator. Uses indicators I_Trend and Support and Resistance.mq4.
UniversalMACrossEA
Adviser Universal MA Cross EA.Starter_v6mod.
Adviser Starter v6mod. Uses indicator EMA Angle Zero.