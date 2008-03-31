Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Volume trader - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 17281
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Idea from John Taylor
An implementation of the original idea as is, without any changes.
An implementation of the original idea as is, without any changes.
Vlado
Adviser Vlado. Trade on values of indicator Williams' Percent Range (%R)RPM5_MT4_[ea]
Adviser RPM5_MT4_[ea].
Terminator_v2.0
Adviser Terminator. Uses indicators I_Trend and Support and Resistance.mq4.TTT
Adviser TTT.