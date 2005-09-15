CodeBaseSections
to pocket
Indicators

Three Colors - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Three_Color.mq4 (2.91 KB) view
Example: Moving Average indicator filling by different colors

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7159

MACD Sample MACD Sample

Classical MACD Sample.

Expert Advisor required to fetch news data for the FFC Calendar indicator. Expert Advisor required to fetch news data for the FFC Calendar indicator.

This is a utility Expert Advisor required to fetch news data for the FFC Calendar indicator. It uses native WebRequest to download data safely without DLLs. Install this in MQL4/Experts folder and run on a separate chart.

Rotating text Rotating text

Easy example working with object: object creation, modification properties, redraw chart.

StringsQuickSort StringsQuickSort

Example of file read and write operations