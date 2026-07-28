Channel Sun Signals

Statistics on closed trades. The indicator shows trading results, filtered by magic number.

SteepMA V0.7 is a trend-following EA that uses ‘moving average steepness’ as its core entry criterion. It screens for high-certainty market conditions by quantifying trend strength, and locks in profits through a dynamic stop-loss system that tightens progressively. It also features a built-in SQLite database to ensure full traceability of the entire trading process.(Some code has been omitted to facilitate approval.)