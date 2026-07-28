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Indicators

SimpleTradeStats - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Eduard Gluhov
Eduard Gluhov

Eduard Gluhov

Хобби форекс, монеты СССР
8 codes 1 topic 47 comments
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Statistics on closed trades. The indicator displays trading results, filtered by magic number.

Parameters:

FilterCurrentMagic = true;  // Filter by current Magic
CurrentMagicNumber = 0;     // Magic number (0 = auto)
ProfitColor = clrLime;      // Profit colour
LossColor   = clrRed;       // Colour of losses
NeutralColor = clrGray;     // Neutral colour
HistoryDays  = 0;           // Time period (0 = all time, 1 = today, 7 = week, 30 = month)
 VertOffset   = 0;           // Vertical offset
FontSize     = 10;          // Font size
FontName     = "Arial";     // Font name
ShowDateTime = true;        // Display date/time

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/74021

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