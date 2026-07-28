SteepMA V0.7 is a trend-following EA that uses ‘moving average steepness’ as its core entry criterion. It screens for high-certainty market conditions by quantifying trend strength, and locks in profits through a dynamic stop-loss system that tightens progressively. It also features a built-in SQLite database to ensure full traceability of the entire trading process.(Some code has been omitted to facilitate approval.)

Reads a closed-position trade history (a CSV file, or one generated automatically from the current account's deal history by the companion RuinExport.mq5 script) and reports four independent risk fingerprints: volume escalation after a loss, overlapping same-direction exposure that averages into a worse price, payoff asymmetry between wins and losses, and a classical risk-of-ruin estimate at a stated risk per trade. The four scores combine into a single A-to-F grade with plain-language recommendations. If no CSV is found, the script generates a reproducible demonstration book automatically, so the report is visible on the first run.