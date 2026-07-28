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SimpleTradeStats - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Statistics on closed trades. The indicator displays trading results, filtered by magic number.
Parameters:
FilterCurrentMagic = true; // Filter by current Magic CurrentMagicNumber = 0; // Magic number (0 = auto) ProfitColor = clrLime; // Profit colour LossColor = clrRed; // Colour of losses NeutralColor = clrGray; // Neutral colour HistoryDays = 0; // Time period (0 = all time, 1 = today, 7 = week, 30 = month) VertOffset = 0; // Vertical offset FontSize = 10; // Font size FontName = "Arial"; // Font name ShowDateTime = true; // Display date/time
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/74021
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