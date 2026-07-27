Traditional moving average crossover strategies are prone to frequent false signals in ranging markets, making drawdowns difficult to control. The core concept of this strategy is that a trend is only deemed valid—and thus worthy of opening a position—when the moving average exhibits a sufficiently steep, one-sided trend.

The strategy is based on the Simple Moving Average (SMA), calculating the difference between the current SMA value and the value from a specified period ago, and converting the rate of change of the SMA into an intuitive angle using the inverse tangent function. The greater the absolute value of the angle, the stronger the directionality of the trend and the smoother the market movement;

an angle close to 0 indicates a ranging market, in which case the strategy actively refrains from trading. Additionally, a price-to-moving-average deviation indicator is introduced, measuring the degree of price deviation relative to the moving average as a percentage, thereby mitigating the risk of chasing prices at the tail end of a trend when entering the market.