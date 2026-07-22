BlueMoon EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that uses EMA Envelope signals to identify potential market reversals and automatically manages trades using adaptive basket recovery techniques.

The system has been designed for traders who prefer a structured approach to basket management while maintaining configurable risk controls.

Unlike many simple grid systems, BlueMoon combines technical signal generation with controlled basket management and built-in account protection





Main Features

✔ EMA Envelope signal detection ✔ Automatic BUY and SELL entries ✔ Adaptive basket management ✔ Progressive lot sizing ✔ Configurable grid distance ✔ Single trade take-profit ✔ Basket profit target ✔ Spread protection ✔ Drawdown protection ✔ Automatic recovery after terminal restart ✔ Real-time monitoring dashboard ✔ Supports broker symbol suffixes (example: AUDCAD.c) ✔ Designed for MT5 Hedging accounts

Trading Logic

BlueMoon monitors the market using an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) Envelope.

When price reaches the configured envelope boundaries, the EA can open a position according to the selected settings.

If the market continues moving against the initial position, additional trades may be opened using configurable grid spacing and progressive lot sizing.

Once the basket reaches the configured profit target, the EA closes the basket automatically.

Risk Management

The EA includes several configurable protection mechanisms:

• Maximum spread filter • Maximum basket size • Maximum lot size • Total drawdown protection • Optional trading lock after emergency drawdown • Automatic basket reconstruction after platform restart

Dashboard

BlueMoon includes an information dashboard displaying:

• Current EA status • Spread • EMA values • Envelope levels • Basket statistics • Current drawdown • Next expected action • Last trading activity • Account information

Inputs

The EA allows configuration of:

EMA period

Envelope deviation

Initial lot

Lot increment

Maximum lot

Grid distance

Basket profit target

Single trade take-profit

Maximum spread

Maximum positions

Drawdown protection

Dashboard options

MetaTrader 5

Hedging account

Low spread broker

VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation

Test settings on a demo account before using on a live account

Recommended Usage

Important

Trading involves risk.

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits and past performance does not guarantee future results.

Users are encouraged to understand the strategy and perform their own testing before live trading.