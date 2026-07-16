This indicator replicates the MACD as displayed on TradingView,

bringing its distinctive visual style natively into MT5.

Key features:



- 4-colour histogram: Dark Green (rising above zero), Light Green

(falling above zero), Light Coral (rising towards zero), Red

(falling below zero)

- Signal line seeded with SMA — identical to Pine Script’s

ta.ema() initialisation, ensuring bar-for-bar agreement

with TradingView



- Fully customisable inputs: Fast EMA, Slow EMA, Signal length,

price source



No DLL, no external dependencies. Plug and play.





Also available for MetaTrader 4:

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/74169