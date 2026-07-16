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MACD TradingView Style for MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
- 4-colour histogram: Dark Green (rising above zero), Light Green
(falling above zero), Light Coral (rising towards zero), Red
(falling below zero)
- Signal line seeded with SMA — identical to Pine Script’s
ta.ema() initialisation, ensuring bar-for-bar agreement
with TradingView
- Fully customisable inputs: Fast EMA, Slow EMA, Signal length,
price source
No DLL, no external dependencies. Plug and play.
Also available for MetaTrader 4:
Translated from Italian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/it/code/74050
This indicator displays the smoothed value of the linear trendMA Gauge Pro - AKM
Dynamic approach vastly outperforms relying on a single MA.
This indicator is essentially a GPS based on envelope as channel gauging and weather radar for the market wrapped into one. Instead of just giving you a bunch of lines to guess at, it calculates the mathematical "stretch" of the market and combines it with a multi-timeframe trend analysis to tell you exactly where you are. if price is outside band it is some fundamental shift in momentum happening if you are on wrong side then quit and stay away or go with trend on pull backsTrading Performance journal
An institutional-grade trading journal and behavioral analytics suite designed to run entirely inside MetaTrader 5. The application is built as a single-file, zero-dependency dashboard that replaces standard terminal objects with a high-performance, double-buffered vector graphics pipeline (CCanvas). It provides real-time quantitative analysis, behavioral risk auditing, a vertical scrollable monthly calendar, and interactive log cards with inline note editing directly on the chart.