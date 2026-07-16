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Indicators

MACD TradingView Style for MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Marco Rosato
Marco Rosato

Marco Rosato

Passionate about programming since childhood, I now focus on building Expert Advisors and tools for MT5/MQL5.
2 codes 2 comments
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MT5 image


MT5 image


TradingView image

Image: TradingView


This indicator replicates the MACD as displayed on TradingView,

bringing its distinctive visual style natively into MT5.

Key features:

- 4-colour histogram: Dark Green (rising above zero), Light Green
(falling above zero), Light Coral (rising towards zero), Red
(falling below zero)

- Signal line seeded with SMA — identical to Pine Script’s
ta.ema() initialisation, ensuring bar-for-bar agreement
with TradingView

- Fully customisable inputs: Fast EMA, Slow EMA, Signal length,
price source

No DLL, no external dependencies. Plug and play.

Also available for MetaTrader 4:

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/74169

Translated from Italian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/it/code/74050

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